Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Upcoming Twist: Deepika brings Prithvi to the hospital; Lavanya blames her yet again

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) being humiliated by Lavanya Mittal (Shubhaavi Choksey) at every occasion, big and small. We wrote recently about Lavanya’s personal attack on Deepika during the 25th anniversary of her cosmetics brand where she launched a new serum. She took Deepika’s dark complexion as an example and told all present that the serum can give good results for people who want to look good and fairer.

The upcoming episode will see the Mittal family having yet another setback when Prithvi will try to end his life. Deepika will fortunately notice it and will bring Prithvi to the hospital. Chirag will also be there to take care of Prithvi. The entire Mittal family will assemble and will be worried for Prithvi’s wellbeing when Lavanya will again blame Deepika for whatever is happening with Prithvi.

What will happen next?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.