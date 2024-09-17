Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Upcoming Twist: Lavanya humiliates Deepika at her event; mocks her skin colour

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Lavanya Mittal (Shubhaavi Choksey) finding every means to humiliate Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) and taunt her on her dark complexion. We saw Lavanya organizing the 25th anniversary of Lavanya Mittal Cosmetics, but finding fault with the flower decoration for the setup. Chirag (Akkshith Sukhija) made Deepika make the arrangement, and Lavanya was impressed with the decoration. Lavanya invited Deepika to her anniversary event, which made Deepika happy. However, Deepika did not realize the idea that Lavanya had in mind.

The upcoming episode will see Lavanya going to the event for the 25th anniversary of her cosmetics brand. She will launch a serum which will show results on any dark skin and will use Deepika as her face for this serum test. Deepika will be saddened when Lavanya will introduce her daughter-in-law as a dark-complexioned person, who is eager to get her skin toned. Lavanya will take the example of Deepika and will urge people to use the serum to get fairer skin. Deepika will try to put up a brave face and will tell all that she is happy with her skin tone as even her mother had the same complexion.

What will happen now?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.