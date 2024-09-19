Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Upcoming Twist: Prithvi’s suicide drama; Mittal family consents to Prithvi-Janvi marriage

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Prithvi (Keshav Mehta) slitting his wrist as an aftermath to his mother’s decision to marry someone else and not Janvi. Prithvi was noticed by Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) who rushed to help him out. She got the help of Chirag (Akkshith Sukhija) to take him to the hospital where Chirag treated Prithvi. We saw Lavanya (Shubhavi Choksey) blaming Deepika for Prithvi’s state. However, Chirag stood for Deepika and asked the family to calm down.

The upcoming episode will see Janvi (Urvashi Pardeshi) creating more drama at the hospital where she will put on a repentance act and will pretend as though she is longing to unite with Prithvi. Deepika will try to console Janvi. Ultimately, the Mittal family will be moved by Prithvi’s suicide act and will finally give their consent to Prithvi and Janvi’s marriage.

What will happen next?

The show features well-defined characters, strong performances by the actors, and an engaging storyline. It remains to be seen whether Akshit and Aditi can sustain their strong performances and exhibit great onscreen chemistry. The show will focus on their love story and the challenges they face in their married life. We look forward to seeing how the story develops. At this stage, Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua has the potential to capture the audience’s interest.