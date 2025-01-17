Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Upcoming Twist: Ragini puts up a special demand before Chirag and Deepika

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the kids Ragini and Chandni being the calalysts to Chirag (Akkshith Sukhija) and Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) to come together again. The show which has got an effervescent charm with the presence of kids in the plot, is doing well. We saw Ragini not being happy with the decision of Chirag to shift to London, as he does not like Deepika’s closeness with Ragini. We saw Ragini going out of the house in serach of Deepika’s house and getting lost. Ultimately, when she was found, it was near Deepika’s house.

We saw the curfew breaking out in the city which led to riots in the area. This forced Chirag to stay at Deepika’s house with an ill Ragini.

The upcoming episode will be cute and emotional with Ragini being the reason for Chirag and Deepika to spend a night under the same roof. Ragini will emphatically want both her father Chirag and Saawri Mama Deepika to stay with her. She will force them to sit with her, feed her, and even lie down with her. It will be awkward moments for both Chirag and Deepika, especially because they do not want to be in the company of the other. Viewers will be drawn to the scenes here where Deepika and Chirag will end up sleeping with Ragini.

How will their lives shape up now?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.