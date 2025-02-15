Doree 2 Upcoming Twist: Doree gives her consent for marriage; introduces Maan to Ganga

Doree 2 the Colors television show produced by Jay Productions has seen engaging drama with Doree (Priyanshi Yadav) being forced by Maan (Ishaan Dhawan) to give her consent for the contractual marriage. Maan wants to escape from marrying the girl that his family has finalized for him, owing to his bad past with a girl. Maan does not want to commit to any relationship and wants to stay away from girls. Hence he decided to dupe his family by marrying Doree and getting her home, and later divorcing her after six months. We saw Ganga trying to commit suicide, and this broke the heart of Doree.

The upcoming episode will see Doree giving her consent to Maan and agreeing to the contractual marriage, in return for him saving her father from jail. Maan will explain the process of their contractual marriage, and will also show her the papers. Doree will take Maan to meet Ganga. Ganga will be happy with the news, as Doree will tell that she likes him and wants to marry him. Ganga will bless the couple, and will believe that Maan will take care of Doree for life.

What will happen next?

Produced by Jay Productions, Doree created waves as it talked at length about the societal issue of the girl child abandonment. Now, Kinnari Mehta and Jay Mehta have launched Doree 2 on Colors, wherein the grown-up Doree and her trials and tribulations will form the crux of the story, and Doree’s fighting spirit will be dealt with. In Doree 2, Priyanshi Yadav and Ishaan Dhawan will be the new leads.