Doree 2 Upcoming Twist: Doree threatens to go away from Maan; Maan stops her with his trump card

Doree 2 the Colors television show produced by Jay Productions has seen engaging drama with Maan (Ishaan Dhawan) taking up Doree’s case of fighting in court to rescue Doree’s father Ganga. However, Maan asked for help from Doree, that of marrying him through a contractual setup which would last for six months. Maan promised to give Doree a divorce post six months. Doree agreed to it and even gave her consent for the wedding.

We wrote about Maan planning to marry Doree at the temple discretely. While the wedding rituals were on, Maan’s family, including Dadi, Rajnandini and Kavya came to the same temple for their prayers. Dadi even witnessed Maan’s wedding without realizing that the groom was Maan. We also wrote about Kavya seeing Maan’s face and creating a big drama out there. When she questioned Maan about his impending engagement with her as planned by his family, Doree realized that Maan was marrying without the knowledge of his family.

The upcoming episode will see Doree question Maan’s decision and will tell him that she was not intimated by him about keeping their marriage away from family knowledge. Doree will threaten to leave him and walk out of the wedding. However, Maan will remind her that their marriage is valid for the next six months and that she will have to force herself to accept the marriage and not walk out of it.

How will Maan and Doree be welcomed into his family now?

Produced by Jay Productions, Doree created waves as it talked at length about the societal issue of the girl child abandonment. Now, Kinnari Mehta and Jay Mehta have launched Doree 2 on Colors, wherein the grown-up Doree and her trials and tribulations will form the crux of the story, and Doree’s fighting spirit will be dealt with. In Doree 2, Priyanshi Yadav and Ishaan Dhawan will be the new leads.