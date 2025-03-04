Doree 2 Upcoming Twist: Doree’s saree catches fire; Maan jumps into the rescue act

Doree 2 the Colors television show produced by Jay Productions has seen engaging drama with Maan (Ishaan Dhawan) and Doree (Priyanshi Yadav) having a series of dramatic incidents to face soon after their wedding. We saw Doree being arrested with Rajnandini (Sreejita De) lodging a complaint. However, Doree was successful in proving her innocence, which saw Maan’s angry side where he scolded his own sister for being in the wrong. He forced Rajnandini to seek forgiveness from Doree. Rajnandini vowed to ruin Doree’s life at every given point.

The upcoming episode will see a changed side to Rajnandini. She will pretend in front of her family that she is sad over whatever happened, and has turned a new leaf, towards the positive side. She will be seen gifting Doree with a red saree for the puja to be held at home. However, nobody will be aware of the saree being chemically laden. When Doree will come to the puja wearing it, her saree’s palloo will catch fire easily. However, Maan will run to her rescue and will dodge the fire. Rajnandini will be angry at Maan and Doree’s growing closeness.

What will happen next?

Produced by Jay Productions, Doree created waves as it talked at length about the societal issue of the girl child abandonment. Now, Kinnari Mehta and Jay Mehta have launched Doree 2 on Colors, wherein the grown-up Doree and her trials and tribulations will form the crux of the story, and Doree’s fighting spirit will be dealt with. In Doree 2, Priyanshi Yadav and Ishaan Dhawan will be the new leads.