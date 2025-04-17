Doree 2 Upcoming Twist: Maan comes to Doree’s rescue; Will they produce Shubhi’s adoption papers?

Doree 2 the Colors show produced by Jay Productions has seen engaging drama with Doree (Priyanshi Yadav) and Maan (Ishaan Dhawan) saving Shubhi from Anand Thakur and getting Anand arrested. Post that drama, Rajnandini had a bigger bomb waiting to explode before Doree, that of legal adoption. She got the police to ask Doree and Maan to submit the legal adoption papers for Shubhi soon. Doree did not have one and was worried.

The upcoming episode will be an emotional moment between Maan and Doree where Doree will seek Maan’s help to keep Shubhi with them. She will call out that he is a lawyer who never loses a case. She will urge him to think of a way where they can keep Shubhi to themselves. Maan will not only work on the adoption papers swiftly but will also keep a ceremony at home for their kid. It will be a cute sequence where Maan, Doree and Shubhi will pose as a family. They will receive blessings from Dadi for their new start.

Will this solve the problem?

Produced by Jay Productions, Doree created waves as it talked at length about the societal issue of the girl child abandonment. Now, Kinnari Mehta and Jay Mehta have launched Doree 2 on Colors, wherein the grown-up Doree and her trials and tribulations will form the crux of the story, and Doree’s fighting spirit will be dealt with. In Doree 2, Priyanshi Yadav and Ishaan Dhawan will be the new leads.