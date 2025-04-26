Doree 2 Upcoming Twist: Maan promises to protect Doree; Ganga Prasad accepts the marriage

Doree 2 the Colors television show produced by Jay Productions has seen engaging drama with Doree (Priyanshi Yadav) and Maan’s (Ishaan Dhawan) contract marriage coming to the fore, disturbing the family’s peace. Dadi was the most affected by it and she closed herself in the room and refused to forgive both Maan and Doree. At this juncture, we saw Maan threatening to drink poison if his Dadi did not come out and listen to his side of the story. When Dadi came out, Maan told her that he had now started to believe in marriage and love and that his feelings for Doree were genuine and he wanted to marry her. With the consent of his family, Maan married Doree.

The upcoming episode will see Doree being happy with the release of her father Ganga Prasad (Amarr Upadhyay). However, Ganga will be shocked to see his daughter being married. He will be a concerned man when Maan will come along with Doree to the basti to talk to Ganga. Ganga will ask Maan whether his love for his daughter is genuine and that he will take care of her. Maan will reply in the affirmative and this will make Ganga happy. He will bless their marriage which will give more happiness as Maan and Doree would start their new life.

What will happen next?

Produced by Jay Productions, Doree created waves as it talked at length about the societal issue of the girl child abandonment. Now, Kinnari Mehta and Jay Mehta have launched Doree 2 on Colors, wherein the grown-up Doree and her trials and tribulations will form the crux of the story, and Doree’s fighting spirit will be dealt with. In Doree 2, Priyanshi Yadav and Ishaan Dhawan will be the new leads.