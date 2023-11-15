Doree: Anand throws Doree in the garbage can

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Doree is kicked out of the house by nani with a mandate never to return. Doree runs to the temple, begging Sankata Maiya to heal her baba. Doree cries herself to sleep outside Sankata Maiya’s temple, thinking of her baba. In a divine twist of fate, Mansi, her birth mother who longs for the daughter that was abandoned in the river, hears Doree’s cries and approaches her.

Unaware of their true relationship, Doree and Mansi instantly bond. Doree leaves her potli with Mansi and follows her to the Thakur haveli. Doree, who was once abandoned from this very house, unknowingly returns to it. Yash, Kailashi’s elder son blamed for not providing a grandchild, warns her about a girl who will one day challenge her pride, just as Doree enters the haveli.

In the coming episode, Kailashi Devi and Doree come face to face. Soon, Kailashi gets angry at her for ruining her daughter-in-law’s baby shower. Kailashi asks Anand to throw the girl outside of the house. Anand throws Doree in the garbage can and she is taken away by a disposing truck. Sudha chases the truck and tries to alert them that there is a girl in it.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.