Doree: Ganga Prasad rescues Doree from the burning dumping yard

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Doree, who was once abandoned from this very house, unknowingly returns to it. Yash, Kailashi’s elder son blamed for not providing a grandchild, warns her about a girl who will one day challenge her pride, just as Doree enters the haveli.

Kailashi Devi and Doree come face to face. Soon, Kailashi gets angry at her for ruining her daughter-in-law’s baby shower. Kailashi asks Anand to throw the girl outside of the house. Anand throws Doree in the garbage can and she is taken away by a disposing truck. Sudha chases the truck and tries to alert them that there is a girl in it.

In the coming episode, Kailashi devi urgently needs a new design for her business which she finds from Doree’s forgotten scarf in the haveli. Kailashi Devi (Sudha Chandran) orders Anand to bring the girl but Anand has already thrown Doree into a burning dumping yard. However, Ganga Prasad manages to reach the yard and once again rescues Doree and pleads for her recovery at the ghat, and Doree (Mahi Bhanushali) gains consciousness. Ganga Prasad asks Doree to make a promise not to leave him ever again. Later Ganga Prasad (Amar Upadhayay) for the first-time vehemently confronts Anand and finally stands against him for his dangerous actions against Doree.

Will Doree return to Kailashi Devi’s haveli?

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.