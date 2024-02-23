Doree spoiler: Doree and Agni to come face to face?

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Mansi mentions to Kailashi about organizing an important puja at home. She asks Kailashi to sit for the puja and if she does so, then she won’t be able to get up before the puja gets over. Kailashi agrees and gives away her jewellery too before sitting for the puja. Mansi hands over the key to Doree and asks her to save Maai from the dark room in which Kailashi has locked Maai.

Doree manages to save Maai and brings her down. Soon, Nani along with the police enters the haveli to find Doree. The latter comes and reveals Kailashi and Maai’s secret. She mentions how Kailashi cheated her sister and took her place. She is not Kailashi but her doppelganger and Maai is the real Kailashi Thakurain. Police and the family members get shocked to learn the truth. However, Kailashi foils Doree’s plan as she hides Maai and yet again Doree fails to expose Kailashi.

In the coming episode, Doree and Nani return home after facing humiliation at the haveli. Nani feels sad that Doree is being troubled by all and is facing problems after problem. Hence, she decides to end her and Doree’s life. Nani fools Doree and informs her that they are going to the place where her Baba has gone. She takes her to a cliff and mentions it to be her Baba’s favourite place. Doree calls her Baba and Agni comes near the cliff.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.