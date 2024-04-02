Doree Spoiler: Doree Cries Unstoppably

Colors TV’s new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions, is ruling hearts with an interesting plot and storyline. As seen so far, in the Holi celebration, Kailashi Devi (Sudhaa Chandran) feels dizzy after drinking ‘Bhang’ thandai. On the other hand, Ganga Prasad (Amar Upadhyay) romances Mansi (Toral Rasputra) in an unstable state. Soon, Neelu (Soni Singh) comes to the Holi party, tries thandai, and finds that ‘Bhang’ is mixed in the drink.

Doree Ep 142 2nd April 2024 Written Spoiler Update

In the coming episode, viewers will see that Vansh (Atharva Jhonny) slams Doree, who has now turned Bhola, and pushes her into a tub full of Holi water. Later, Vansh laughs at Doree’s situation while Chakaram (Ashwani Rathore) advises him to improve his ill behavior. In contrast, Doree is scared that her identity should not be revealed.

Soon, Mansi comes into the scene, pulls Vansh towards her, and plays with him amidst the Holi celebration. Then Doree goes to Sankata Maiyaa and cries unstoppably, asking her to give back her father. Later, an old lady enters the temple, and Doree rushes to hide. What will happen next in Doree’s life?

Will Doree go back to her father, Ganga Prasad? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.