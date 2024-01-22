Doree spoiler: Doree gets kidnapped

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Mansi learns that Doree is in trouble and decides to forget her pain to save Doree. Mansi ties her shawl on her stomach where she got stabbed and struggles to reach Doree. Mansi takes a fire stick in her hand and scares the goons to leave Doree alone. She manages to fight with them and save Doree but falls unconscious.

Doree brings unconscious Mansi near the haveli. Soon, Mansi wakes up and witnesses Doree. The latter questions Mansi why she is staying with a man like Anand, who is not a good human like her. Mansi gets emotional and starts crying. Later, Doree hides inside the haveli and soon from the Thakur she learns that her father was killed by Kailashi Devi.

In the coming episode, Doree gets shocked by the truth and decides to tell it to the police. She runs from the haveli. Kailashi witnesses her and learns that Thakur revealed a big secret to her. She confronts Thakur and learns about Doree knowing the truth. On the other hand, Doree finds the police inspector and tries to reach out to her but she gets kidnapped by some goons.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.