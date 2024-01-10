Doree spoiler: Doree to beg for her living after Ganga’s death

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Ganga’s dead body is lying on the floor and Doree asks him to get up. Nani tries to make Doree understand that her father is no more. However, she refuses to believe her. She goes near Ganga and sleeps beside him. Mansi picks up Doree and makes her sleep on the bed.

Meanwhile, the villagers take Ganga’s body for his funeral. However, Doree wakes up and goes to the cremation ground and stops Ganga’s funeral. Neelu worries about Bhairavi suspecting Ganga’s murder and fears trouble for her and Anand. On the other hand, Kailashi pretends innocent about Mahendra’s paralysis but realizes about her missing diamond pendant.

In the coming episode, Kailashi comes to the cremation ground and holds Doree’s hand and perform Ganga’s last rites. Later, Doree misses her father and for her living she starts begging. The villagers put black ink on her face so that she gets more money while begging. Doree, who is starving and missing her father, falls unconscious on the ground. Her father comes in her dream and asks her to stop begging.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.