Doree Spoiler: Ganga misses Doree; Mansi knows about Doree being alive

Doree the Colors television show produced by Jay Productions has seen engaging drama with Kailashi (Sudha Chandran) getting a doubt about Bhola being Doree (Mahi Bhanushali). On the other hand, Neelu saw Anand with Bhola and got to know that he was helping him. Neelu decided to fake Doree’s death to get to the truth. She told all in the family of Doree being dead and showed a body. She also blamed Nani for the death.

Meanwhile, Ganga (Amar Upadhyay) who has got back his memory, was eager to know about Doree. Kailashi put Bhola on a series of acid tests to see if he was Doree.

The upcoming episode will see Ganga weeping before Mata Rani as he will be missing Doree. With his memory coming back, he will request the Goddess to give him back his Doree. On the other hand, Nani will reveal the truth of Doree being alive to Mansi (Toral Rasputra). Mansi will be elated to know that Doree is alive. But she will also fear about Doree’s safety at the hands of Kailashi.

Doree Ep 163 23rd April Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot a few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.