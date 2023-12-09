Doree spoiler: Kailashi decides to kill Komal’s baby girl, Doree saves the child

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Neelu discloses to Anand that Doree is his biological daughter. However, Anand, stunned by the news pushes Doree towards fire, but Ganga saves her. Anand pledges to erase her existence. On the other hand, the second twin, a baby boy, who brings joy to Kailashi Devi, is stillborn. Desperate, Kailashi pleads with the doctor to save her grandson.

In the coming episode, Doree, through a divine act, uses a ‘mauli’ to revive the baby boy. In joy, Ganga praises Doree which enrages Anand. Kailashi, conflicted, decides to get rid of the baby girl, believing no girl should enter the Thakur haveli. Daai Maa takes the baby girl, and on her way to abandon her, Doree encounters them.

Doree intervenes in Daai Maa’s attempts as she abandons the baby girl. She involves Ganga and Inspector Bhairavi to save an innocent life. Meanwhile, Daai Maa is arrested, and in fear of getting punished, she reveals Kailashi’s involvement in abandoning the young girl. However, Kailashi is asked to take the baby girl with her, and Doree, innocently, urges her to care for the child. Meanwhile, Mansi expresses gratitude to Doree for saving the baby girl.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.