Doree Spoiler: Kailashi Devi assigns Ganga Prasad with a big task

Doree the Colors show produced by Jay Productions has seen Doree’s (Mahi Bhanushali) tactful dealing, getting employment not only for her father Ganga Prasad (Amar Upadhyay), but also for all in the Bankar Mohalla. We saw how Doree dealt with Kailashi Devi (Sudha Chandran) and forced her to agree to the deal. As we know, Kailashi Devi had no option as she had to deliver unique saree designs to the clients in a day’s time.

However, Kailashi Devi got offended and vowed to seek revenge soon. We saw how Ganga got dressed in a suit to go to the Solhah Singaar Shop and start his work. Doree too accompanied him to Kailashi Devi’s shop.

The coming episode will see Doree and Ganga entering the shop and meeting Kailashi in her own cabin. Kailashi will bite her teeth and allow the entry of Ganga and Doree into her cabin.

She will show the various zari threads and will tell Ganga that he has to design Banarasi saree with its work being unique and never seen before. Ganga will agree and gear up for the task.

Mansi got to know that her daughter was alive and that the lady who was given the child to kill it, did not kill her. Mansi was determined to find her child.

Will Ganga succeed in making wonderful designs?

