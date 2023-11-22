Doree Spoiler: Kailashi Devi vows revenge

Doree the Colors show produced by Jay Productions has seen Doree (Mahi Bhanushali) going against all odds and getting Anand Thakur arrested for being involved in an accident with her father Ganga Prasad (Amar Upadhyay). As we know, the Thakurs also need Ganga to give them the unique designs that will help them save their image. Thakurain has been given a day’s time from her abroad clients in which she has to put across the best saree design.

With all this in mind, Kailashi went to the Bunkar Mohalla for the first time. She wanted to meet Ganga and Doree. Kailashi immediately recognized Doree as the same girl who had ruined Komal’s baby shower.

As planned, Kailashi gave a lot of importance to Ganga’s work and asked him to do the special puja. Later, she asked Ganga to give her his skill so that it can be used.

The coming episode will see Doree giving back to Kailashi in a tactful way. The villagers will also honour Kailashi by giving her a Suhaagan’s customary gifts. All of it will insult Kailashi as she did not get what she had set foot to achieve. She will take a dip in Ganges and will vow to take revenge for the insult and humiliation that she has faced.

Kailashi Devi took the decision of going to Bankar Mohalla herself, and requesting Ganga to work on her designs. She walked through the muddy road and met Ganga and Doree.

What will Kailashi do now?

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.