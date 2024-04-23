Doree Spoiler: Kailashi exposes Bhola; Doree’s death drama to gain focus

Doree the Colors television show produced by Jay Productions has seen Kailashi (Sudha Chandran) getting a doubt that Bhola could be Doree (Mahi Bhanushali). She tried testing Bhola by asking him to bathe before her so that she could see the reality. However, Nani stopped this act of Kailashi by bringing Sattu dressed up as Doree. Kailashi saw a glimpse of Doree and Bhola together and was certain that they were not the same.

The upcoming episode will see Doree being killed brutally. The kid’s face will be ruined, and Agni and Mansi will believe it to be Doree because of the dress worn and things present near her. The dead girl will have a bit of the torn saree and Neelu will plant the thought in the police that the bit is from Nani’s saree and that Nani has killed Doree.

On the other hand, Kailashi will be convinced that Bhola is Doree. She will throw water on Bhola’s face and will see the black pain running down his cheek.

Doree Ep 162 22nd April Written Episode Update

Neelu confronted Anand. Anand vowed to bring Ganga’s memory back. Mansi told Ganga that Maya was not his real sister and that Neelu and Maya were up to some gameplan. Doree was saved by Nani when Kailashi saw a glimpse of both Doree and Bhola together.

What will happen now?

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot a few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.