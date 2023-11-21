Doree Spoiler: Kailashi Thakurain comes to meet Doree

Doree the Colors show produced by Jay Productions has seen the shocking twist of Anand (Anurag Sharma) being arrested on the basis of the charge levied by Doree (Mahi Bhanushali) for the accident he committed on her father. With Anand being arrested, Kailsahi (Sudha Chandran) is looking for means to get the complaint withdrawn by the girl. She lures Mansi (Toral Rasputra) to go and meet the motherless child Doree and shower her with mother’s love so that she listens to her and takes back the complaint.

We saw Mansi and Doree meet, where Doree nursed Mansi’s wounds. We saw Mansi pleading before Doree to withdraw the complaint so that her husband can come home. However, Doree remembered her father Ganga’s (Amarr Upadhyay) words that Doree will not take back the complaint.

The coming episode will see Kailashi Devi making the big move of coming to the Bunkar Mohalla to talk to Doree. As we know, Kailashi never prefers to walk in the muddy roads, and always orders men to be her pathway to walk in such cases. The lady will bow down to the situation and will come to the Mohalla walking. Her saree will be soiled but she will have a set goal in mind.

She will be determined to lure Doree with all her affection and trap her to do whatever she wants.

Kailashi will meet Doree and will ask Doree and Ganga to come along. She will also be seen blessing Doree.

Anand got arrested after Doree filed a police complaint against him. All the residents of Bunkar Mohalla got angry at Doree and Ganga for creating problem for their employment.

What will happen next?

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.