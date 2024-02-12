Doree spoiler: Maai gets trapped amidst fire, Doree comes to rescue

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Doree vows to fight for justice alongside Ganga’s cutout. Meanwhile, in the police station, Komal causes a commotion upon hearing Kailashi Devi’s death news, prompting everyone to rush to the police station. In the meantime, Raj, emotional at seeing Kailashi Devi’s saree on the body, believes she’s truly dead. Kailashi Devi reveals Chandni wore her saree, and the attacker killed Chandni instead.

Kailashi Devi gets bail based on this defense. However, Rahim shares the news of Kailashi Devi’s safety, creating tension in the bunkar basti about proving her innocence. Back at the haveli, Kailashi Devi fires Komal for the garland incident and warns Mansi. In the aashram, Doree tries to convince Maai to testify as her witness while helping Agni remove his Pattis. Neelu overhears Maai and Doree’s conversation. She meets Kailashi Devi, surprising Anand. Doree thanks Agni, gives her Baba’s rudraksh to Maai, and makes Agni wear it. Neelu warns Kailashi Devi about Doree’s witness.

In the coming episode, Nani is sick and Doree plans to go to court alone, and at the same time Nani suggests her visiting Sankata Mata Mandir first. In the ashram, goons vandalize during Maai’s puja. Later, Doree prays in the temple and hears Mansi urging her to save the witness. In the scuffle, a goon almost reveals the truth about Maai to Kailashi Devi before Doree intervenes. Doree rushes to the ashram, finding it destroyed, and Maai unconscious.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.