Doree spoiler: Mansi and Ganga get romantic during Holi celebration

Colors TV’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Kailashi, Ganga and the entire Thakur family come together for Holika Dahan puja. During the puja, Ganga starts acting weird. He picks up a fire stick and starts scaring the family members. Later, he pushes his younger brother too. While Kailashi smirks seeing Ganga’s violent behaviour, the family members get shocked.

Doree fears for her father’s safety after Kailashi threatens her. Hence, Doree takes up a new avatar and turns into a boy named Bhola. In Bhola’s look, Doree goes to Kailashi’s haveli wherein Holi celebration is taking place. While Mansi and Komal are drunk due to bhaang, Mansi’s son gets into a fight with Bhola. During their fight, Mansi’s son pushes Bhola in a water tub, Doree fears getting exposed as her skin colours starts getting fade.

In the coming episode, after Mansi, Agni aka Ganga also drinks bhaang and gets intoxicated. Soon, Mansi and Ganga start playing Holi with each other. Initially they throw colour at each other and later come close. Mansi slips and falls down, Ganga too slips and romantically applies colour on her cheeks. Neelu watches them and gets angry and jealous.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.