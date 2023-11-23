Doree Spoiler: Mansi gets to know about her kid being alive

Doree the Colors show produced by Jay Productions has seen engaging drama with Kailashi Devi (Sudha Chandran) coming to the Bankar Mohalla to meet Doree (Mahi Bhanushali) and Ganga Prasad (Amar Upadhyay) with an intention in mind. As we know, Kailashi has suffered tough times with Anand’s arrest and with the fear of losing clients if she is not able to deliver new designs at work.

We saw how Doree handled the issue and struck a deal with Kailashi Devi. When Kailashi asked Ganga to work in her Solhah Singaar shop, Doree told Kailashi that Ganga would work only if she gave an employment opportunity to all in the Mohalla. Kailashi who will have no other option, agreed to it.

We saw how Kailashi felt humiliated after agreeing to whatever Doree said. She took a dip in the Ganges, and vowed to seek revenge.

Now in the coming episode, Mansi (Toral Rasputra) will see the same lady who was handed over her daughter by Anand. She will yell at the lady and will scold her for killing her daughter. The lady will then reveal the fact that she did not kill the kid but saved it.

Mansi will be shocked to know it.

Kailashi Devi came into the Bankar Mohalla. She offered Ganga a job in her factory. Doree however, struck a deal with her saying she has to give everyone in the Mohalla a job opportunity if she wanted her father to work for her.

What will happen next?

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.