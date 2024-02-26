Doree spoiler: Mansi refuses to testify against Anand

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Doree and Nani return home after facing humiliation at the haveli. Nani feels sad that Doree is being troubled by all and is facing problems after problem. Hence, she decides to end her and Doree’s life. Nani fools Doree and informs her that they are going to the place where her Baba has gone. She takes her to a cliff and mentions it to be her Baba’s favourite place. Doree calls her Baba and Agni comes near the cliff.

Nani makes Doree eat the poisonous kheer and she too eats it. Soon, the two struggle and fall unconscious near the cliff. Agni witnesses the two and decides to save their lives. Agni learns that they need herbs to kill the poison inside their body. Hence, Agni goes to the jungle to find that particular herb which can save Nani and Doree. However, while he tries to look out for the herb a swarm of bees attacks him. Agni manages to save both Doree and Nani.

In the coming episode, Mansi attempts suicide and the family rushes her to the hospital. Mansi gets consciousness and the police comes to record her statement. However, Mansi stays mum and doesn’t give statement against Anand and Kailashi as she witnesses Anand standing at the gate. Meanwhile, Agni falls unconscious, Doree and Nani rush him to the hospital.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.