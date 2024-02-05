Doree spoiler: Mansi requests Nani to leave the village for Doree’s safety

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Chandani orders Heera to load the girls into a tempo. In the meantime, Agni disappears, and the girls, including Doree, are tied in a tempo. Later, Doree calls for her baba before passing out and the tempo, driven by the fog pattiman, hits a tree. Agni heroically defeats everyone, but Heera escapes with unconscious Doree but Agni intervenes, saving her from slipping. Bhairavi rescues the girls, and Agni revives Doree. Later, Doree feels a connection to Agni but gets no response.

In the coming episode, Nani reunites with Doree, and Kailashi Devi’s secret snacking is caught by Anand. Worries arise in the bunkar community, as Mansi arrives and reveals to Nani that Kailashi and Anand are behind Doree’s life and they will yet again plan an attack on her. Mansi gives a pouch full of money and asks Nani to leave the village and go for Doree’s safety. Meanwhile, Anand decides to burn the entire bunkar community.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.