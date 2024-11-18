Durga Upcoming Twist: Anurag rushed to the hospital; Vikram threatens to ruin Rajesh

Durga the Colors television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures has seen engaging drama with Durga (Pranali Rathod) being taken to an isolated place by Rajesh (Rishi Kaushik) and kept captive. Anurag (Aashay Mishra) got to know about it and he came to Durga’s rescue. Anurag along with Anubhav first beat Rajesh’s men, held them captive and went to save Durga. It was an emotional moment for Durga and Anurag as they reunited. However, Rajesh came there to stop Anurag from taking Durga.

As we saw, in the fight that ensued between Anurag and Rajesh, Rajesh aimed his gun at Anurag. Durga came in the way and held Rajesh’s gun. In the tussle that happened between Rajesh and Durga with the gun, the bullet got fired accidentally, which hit Anurag on his leg. He immediately collapsed, leaving Rajesh stunned.

The upcoming episode will see Vikram getting to know about his son being injured. He will call Rajesh and threaten to kill him and make it appear as though he never existed. Meanwhile, Vikram will organize for an ambulance to take Anurag to the best of hospitals in the vicinity. Anurag will be rushed to the hospital where he will be treated.

What will happen now? Will Vikram deal with Rajesg firmly? Or will he save Anurag and flee from the place?

