Durga Upcoming Twist: Durga donates blood; Anurag gets better

Durga the Colors television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures has seen engaging drama with Anurag (Aashay Mishra) falling into the jaws of death after trying to save Durga (Pranali Rathod) from Rajesh (Rishi Kaushik). As we know, Anurag got shot in the leg which put him in a critical condition. Vikram shifted him to the best hospital in Delhi for immediate care. His surgery happened but Anurag was termed to be critical after he lost a lot of blood during his surgery. Durga could not resist herself after getting to know of Anurag’s critical state. She reached Delhi to meet him.

The upcoming episode will see Durga revealing to Anubhav that she could donate blood to Anurag as she was a Universal donor. Durga will stealthily give blood and Anubhav will safeguard her identity. Vikram and Paani Bai will question Anubhav on the donor’s identity, but Anubhav will handle it stealthily. Anurag’s condition will soon be stable after the transfusion of blood. Durga will breathe a sigh of relief when the doctor will claim that Anurag is out of danger.

How will Durga escape unnoticed at the hospital?

Durga, is the story about a tribal girl challenging societal norms to pursue a medical career and her love for royal heir Anurag while facing opposition from powerful tribal woman Paani Bai. Starring Pranali Rathod as Durga, Indira Krishnan as Paani Bai, and Aashay Mishra as Anurag, the show airs on Colors and is produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Motion Pictures.