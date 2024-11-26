Durga Upcoming Twist: Meera gets arrested for Rajesh’s death; Durga remains shocked

Durga the Colors television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures has seen engaging drama with Durga (Pranali Rathod) giving blood to Anurag (Aashay Mishra), much against the wishes of the royal family. However, when Vikram and Paani Bai spotted Durga in the hospital, they condemmed her coming. Paani Bai slapped Durga when she talked about how they ruined her life. Durga was sent out of the hospital by force. However, her prayers worked wonders and soon, Anurag got beter in health.

The upcoming episode will see Durga returning to her household and getting into a tangle with Rajesh (Rishi Kaushik). Rajesh will be stopped by Meera (Akanksha Gilani), when Durga will enter. Rajesh will try to hurt Durga, when Meera will try to protect her. Rajesh will have a sickle in his hand, which will accidentally slit his throat. Rajesh will collapse and fall on the ground. Even while Durga and Meera remain shocked, the police team will come. Meera will confess that she killed Rajesh. Meera will be arrested, which will leave Durga in shock.

What will happen now?

Durga, is the story about a tribal girl challenging societal norms to pursue a medical career and her love for royal heir Anurag while facing opposition from powerful tribal woman Paani Bai. Starring Pranali Rathod as Durga, Indira Krishnan as Paani Bai, and Aashay Mishra as Anurag, the show airs on Colors and is produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Motion Pictures.