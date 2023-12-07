Ex-couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar’s epic faceoff takes centre stage on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ tonight

In tonight’s episode, COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ offers the contestants a golden chance to immunize themselves against eviction by turning the garden area into a battlefield. The task for it begins with each makaan of the house voting for a contender to compete for immunity. Each contender gets two supporters assigned to guard their makeshift soldiers on the map and knock down the opponent’s soldiers. Rules of the task are broken, tempers flare, grudges come out and insults are exchanged like lightning during this task. After the dust settles, who will walk away from the threat of eviction?

Exes Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar have an undercurrent of tension and still seem to have grudges against each other. After a fight breaks out in the kitchen during ration distribution, Isha makes a personal comment about Abhishek, and that marks the beginning of an explosive showdown. Both start airing their dirty laundry and the spat arrives at a point where Isha’s boyfriend Samarth physically restrains Abhishek from charging towards Isha. Will Isha and Abhishek bury the hatchet and focus on the game?

Amid the rising tension and drama, the master of the house is all set to introduce a wild card entrant. After seven weeks, the mohalla will welcome a K-Pop sensation, who has won the hearts of listeners across the world. With the wave of K-Pop taking over the globe, will this renowned singer have an edge over the rest of the contestants?

