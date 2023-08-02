Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan tries getting closer to Faltu

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) being determined in getting Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) back in his life. We saw how he stood before Brijmohan’s house in order to take Faltu along. However, Faltu ignored him and did not go with him. The result was that Ayaan stood in heavy rains and got sick. He got unconscious when the Mittals took him to his house.

Now, we saw Faltu getting into the Mittal house to take care of Ayaan. Ayaan will respond even in his unconscious state to Faltu’s touch. This will be reason enough for Faltu to stay back.

The coming episode will see Ayaan taking advantage of Faltu’s decision of staying back till Ayaan gets normal. Faltu will categorically tell all in the family, including Ayaan that she is here only to help out Ayaan get better. Ayaan’s intention will be to convince Faltu to be his.

Ayaan will use this and take Faltu to his room. He will demand her to take care of him, and will try getting closer to Faltu.

Will love be rekindled between Faltu and Ayaan?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

