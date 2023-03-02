Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama wherein Virat (Neil Bhatt) is trying to handle his emotions and feelings for Sai (Ayesha Singh). However, Bhavani has understood that Virat has feelings of love for Sai. She is now eager to get them together.

The coming episode will see Bhavani setting up rose candies on a tree, and arranging food packets from hotel for Sai. She will do so to woo Sai so that she can feel that Virat bought all of it for Sai.

However, Sai will already be troubled after a fight with Pakhi. Pakhi will confront Sai with her earrings that she would have found in Virat’s pocket. This will infuriate Sai and she will give back to Pakhi.

Bhavani will also be seen advising Virat to do what his heart says. She will tell Virat that she is aware of him being in love with Sai even now.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.