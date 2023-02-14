Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Virat (Neil Bhatt) getting dragged into the sorrow that Sai (Ayesha Singh) has been facing. We wrote about how Sai got into a trauma after Vinayak refused to accept her as his mother. She started hallucinating, and assuming that Vinayak is with her. Virat who saw this pathetic plight of Sai, felt her pain. That was the trigger moment when Virat understood that he loves Sai even now.

He had a confession moment when he went to the church and confessed the truth that he does not love his wife, but his ex-wife Sai. Bhavani heard this confession of Virat and was shocked to know that Virat longs for Sai.

The coming drama will see Bhavani standing up for a cause. She will now be on a mission. And this time it will be a mission that will be surprising. Bhavani who has always stood against Sai will for the first time, want to unite Sai and Virat.

Yes, for this, she will meet Savi and will tell her the truth about her real father. She will tell Savi that Virat is her real father.

OMG!!

What will happen now?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.