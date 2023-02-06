Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai gets determined to tell Vinayak the truth

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging courtroom drama wherein both the mothers Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) are fighting for the custody of their son Vinayak. While accusations are hurled by one party at the other, the judge is not able to get to a conclusion. Hence he has ordered that the kid Vinayak and his presence in the court will open up more nuances about the case, and will order the kid to be present. Hearing this, Sai and Pakhi will be shocked. They will tell the court of Vinayak not being aware of their custody fight and also of the truth. This will prompt Sai to take back the legal case. She will not want Vinayak to be put in a tough situation in court.

However, the coming episode will see Sai telling Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Pakhi that she has just withdrawn the legal case but has not lost hope of a life with Vinayak.

Sai will express her decision of telling Vinayak the truth and taking him along. Virat and Pakhi will be stunned to hear this.

What will happen next?

