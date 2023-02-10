Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen shocking twists that have engulfed the lives of Sai (Ayesha Singh), Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and Virat (Neil Bhatt). We saw how Sai wanted to tell Vinayak the truth about her being his real mother. But before Sai could tell the truth, Pakhi will tell Vinayak that Sai is his real mother. This truth will be told in such a harsh manner that it will put Vinayak in shock. He will in the coming episode give an unexpected reaction to the truth. Pakhi’s weeping eyes and the situation where she will be pleading before him to stay with her, will create an aversion for Sai in Vinayak’s mind.

The coming drama will see Vinayak abusing Sai and asking her to stay away from him. Sai will be in shock as Vinayak will hold Pakhi’s hand and leave the place.

Sai will not be able to handle this situation. She will have an emotional breakdown, followed by which she will lose her mental stability. She will be seen conversing with a teddy bear assuming that it is Vinayak. She will sound and feel happy all of a sudden, and will assume that the toy is Vinayak in real.

Will Sai lose her sanity?

