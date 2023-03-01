Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama wherein Virat (Neil Bhatt) is stuck between the two females Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma). While Sai is the mother of his two kids, Pakhi is Virat’s wife. Virat has realized that she is still in love with Sai. While Bhavani wants Virat and Sai to unite, Ashwini feels sad for Pakhi’s troubled married life.

At this juncture, Sai lives with Savi in the outhouse of Chavan house. Virat and Sai have bonded well as parents and care for their kids. However, Sai is disheartened as someone has poisoned Vinayak against her and that Virat is taking no steps to ease Vinayak’s worry and scare.

The coming episode will see Pakhi dealing with the fact that she sees Virat getting drawn more towards Sai. Sai will be upset that Vinayak hates her. At this juncture, the duty of Virat towards both women will be complicated. He will not know what to do. When he will try to ease the stress in Sai’s life, Sai will threaten that she is waiting for the day when Vinayak will accept her as his mother. She will tell Virat that she will soon move out of the house with both her kids. Virat will be stressed hearing this.

What will happen next?

