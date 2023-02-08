Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen Sai (Ayesha Singh) waging her sole battle of telling her son Vinayak about her real identity. However, Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) is not ready to setGhum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see Sai turning into a teacher for a cause. Vinayak free and has not even allowed him to go to school.

However, the coming episode will see Pakhi and Virat’s (Neil Bhatt) tense moment when they will get to know about Sai’s efforts of meeting Vinayak at school.

We will see Sai getting into a new position where she will come into the school where Savi and Vinayak study. She will come in as the substitute teacher and will take extra classes for Vinayak and Savi. But her real motive will be to meet Vinayak in person after the class and reveal her real identity and of their connect.

Sai will also be successful in stopping Vinayak from going out of the class after the class will end. She will show pictures of her with new-born Vinayak and will tell him a story.

Will Virat and Pakhi intervene and stop Sai?

