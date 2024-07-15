Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Twist: Rajat-Aashka fight for Sai’s custody; Sai chooses to stay with Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Rajat’s (Hitesh Bhardwaj) negligence giving Aashka (Kaveri Priyam) the chance to file for Sai’s custody. We saw how Rajat was unaware of Sai developing a health setback which forced Savi (Bhavika Sharma) to take the kid to the doctor. Meanwhile, Rajat and his family felt that Savi had kidnapped their daughter and had created unrest.

The upcoming episode will see the courtroom drama kickstart. Aashka and Rajat will fight for their daughter’s custody while Savi will also be summoned to the court as she was the person who took care of the kid when the father was away.

Rajat and Aashka will be seen fighting in court when the judge will ask little Sai to decide who she will live with. Sai will run towards Savi and will choose her over her father Rajat. This will shock both Rajat and Aashka.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.