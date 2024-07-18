Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Upcoming Twist: Rajat taunts Savi for her problem; Savi fights with Rajat

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) being instrumental in giving the possession of Sai to Aashka (Kaveri Priyam). As we know, there was a custody battle for Sai, and Sai preferred to live with Savi and not with her parents. However, Aashka brought the NGO group to protest against her not getting custody of her daughter. Also, Aashka convinced Savi very efficiently to give Sai to her. As a result of this, Savi gave Sai to Aashka, while Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj) was left fuming.

The upcoming drama will see Savi receive a bad news. She will be told by concerned authorities that she cannot adopt a kid. This will be a sad phase for Savi where she will be seen crying. Rajat will overhear this development and will come to talk to Savi. Rajat will be seen taunting Savi about her problem and telling her that she is a person who does not feel bad when taking away a kid from the father.

Savi will get into a fight with Rajat and will explain her situation that she can become a mother. Rajat will be so depressed with Sai going out of his life, that he will make life miserable for Savi.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.