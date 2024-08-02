Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Upcoming Twist: Savi gets hurt; Rajat nurses her injury

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama in which Sai’s custody battle is going on. As we know, Sai chose to stay with Savi, her Pari aunty and this shocked her parents Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj) and Aashka (Kaveri Priyam).

The upcoming episode will see action happening at Sai’s school. Bhagyashree along with her daughter Tara will come to meet Savi and talk to her about Sai’s custody. At the same time, Aashka will also be there in the school, talking to Savi. Bhagyashree will get angry on seeing Aashka there and the two ladies will spy on the conversation between Savi and Aashka. When Aashka will know of their presence, there will be a big drama. Bhagyashree will pick up a scale and will run to hit Aashka, but will eventually hit Savi. Savi’s hand will start to bleed and that will be when Rajat will come in. He will notice Savi’s injury and will quickly offer to help. He will nurse her wound and will show concern for Savi.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.