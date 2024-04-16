Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Chinmay humiliates Surekha’s love; Ishaan feels sad

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Chinmay (Ayush Anand) coming to his house with vengeance over his family members. He dislikes the sight of Ishaan (Shakti Arora), as he feels that his family, especially his mother Surekha has always been biased towards Ishaan, to the extent of neglecting her own son. Chinmay has left no stone unturned in taunting both Ishaan and Surekha’s love for each other.

The coming episode will see Savi (Bhavika Sharma) indirectly giving Surekha a pathway to win Chinmay’s love again. She will ask Surekha to touch upon a special chord that binds her and her son. Surekha will make the delicacies that Chinmay loves and will invite him for a meal.

Chinmay will also happily agree to eat Surekha’s cooked meal. All in the family will be happy to see that Chinmay has finally turned to be loving towards his mother. However, there will be a twist in the tale when Chinmay will make Surekha and Ishaan sit, and will force his mother to feed Ishaan first. He will tell her that she used to do the same to him during childhood. Chinmay will hurt Surekha’s motherly feelings and will walk out.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1185 15th April Written Episode Update

Ishaan stood for Savi when Chinmay tried to misbehave with her. He told Chinmay that he would not be able to bear any ill behaviour towards Savi or his family.

How will the family deal with this stressful moment?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.