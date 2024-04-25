Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Chinmay’s truth comes out; turns out to be a passionate classical dancer

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Chinmay’s (Aayush Anand) truth haunting the Bhosales. As we know, Chinmay got into a tug-of-war with his father Yashwanth Rao Bhosale. He wanted an NOC on a certain land, and money for a special cause. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) unearthed Chinmay’s passion for dance when she saw her mystery box. She vowed to talk to Ishaan (Shakti Arora) about it. Meanwhile, Chinmay accepted Shikha and took her along to his room.

The upcoming episode will see a big drama with Savi telling Ishaan about Chinmay having the guts and confidence to follow his passion for becoming a classical dancer. He would want the land from his father to build a dance academy. Ishaan will be moved on hearing about Chinmay. The episode to air will have an emotional reunion of Ishaan and Chinmay, where Ishaan will praise the career choice of Chinmay.

Ishaan will go against Rao Sahib and will add a dance performance of Shikha and Chinmay for the event held at Bhosale Institute for the opening of the medical wing. Ishaan will muster courage to even change plans, and announce that instead of the medical wing, they will now open the cultural wing with Chinmay heading the wing.

The Bhosales will be shocked to see Shikha and Chinmay give out a wonderful dance performance.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1194 24th April Written Episode Update

Shikha tried to hang herself, but was stopped by Ishaan and family. On the other hand, Savi got to know about Chinmay’s career pursuit and urged him to talk about it to his family.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.