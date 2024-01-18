Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Harinee expresses her dying wish to Ishaan

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) mourning the losses of her family in the shocking incident after they were kidnapped by Samrudh. Savi does not know about Ishaan (Shakti Arora) coming to the spot to save them, but eventually becoming the reason for their deaths. As we know, Ishaan had asked the entire family to stay behind the canisters and hide themselves, while he will tackle Samrudh. However, Samrudh shot a bullet which hit the canisters and an explosion happened which resulted in multiple deaths.

Ishaan has been guilty of his act and has been desperate to tell it to Savi. But Savi has been in a personal trauma and Ishaan has just not mustered the courage to tell her the truth.

At this juncture, the next problem for Savi is the continued ill health of Harinee. The coming episode will see Harinee hearing the words of Kiran and how he is desperate to get Savi for himself. Harinee will also know that nobody in her family survived the incident.

Savi will be ecstatic that Harinee got back her consciousness. But the doctor will be worried as Harinee will get uneasy and her heartbeat will race up. She will want to meet Ishaan.

Savi will call Ishaan to the hospital. Harinee will reveal her dying wish to Ishaan and will ask him to marry Savi and give her a protected life.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1096 17th January Written Episode Update

Kiran faked to be good with Savi so that after Harinee’s death, he could marry Savi.

What will Ishaan do now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.