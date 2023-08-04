Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Isha comes to Savi's rescue

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) being harassed by the authorities at Bhosale Institute for being a candidate sent by Isha (Mansi Salve). As we know, Savi cleared all the kinds of exams and interviews set for her. But the management has imposed a huge task of getting her transfer certificate and admission money within 24 hours. Savi tried to handle the situation but failed miserably. She will be seen in a heartbroken state in the coming episode and will ask for more time in paying up the fees.

However, Ishaan (Shakti Arora) will reject her request and will ask her to pay up in five minutes as the time is running away. When Savi will feel the heat and will seem lost, Isha will come there to Savi’s rescue. Ishaan will be shocked to see Isha siding with Savi and being her support. Isha will not only console a crying Savi but will also hold her hand and question the Bhosale Institute authorities. She will produce Savi’s transfer certificate and will want an answer to all the problems for Savi at the institute. Isha will also tell them that Savi is like her daughter, which will hurt Ishaan all the more.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

