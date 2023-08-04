ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Isha comes to Savi's rescue

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Isha coming to the Bhosale Institute to stand as a tall support for Savi. Will this irk Ishaan?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Aug,2023 14:30:03
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Isha comes to Savi's rescue 840477

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) being harassed by the authorities at Bhosale Institute for being a candidate sent by Isha (Mansi Salve). As we know, Savi cleared all the kinds of exams and interviews set for her. But the management has imposed a huge task of getting her transfer certificate and admission money within 24 hours. Savi tried to handle the situation but failed miserably. She will be seen in a heartbroken state in the coming episode and will ask for more time in paying up the fees.

However, Ishaan (Shakti Arora) will reject her request and will ask her to pay up in five minutes as the time is running away. When Savi will feel the heat and will seem lost, Isha will come there to Savi’s rescue. Ishaan will be shocked to see Isha siding with Savi and being her support. Isha will not only console a crying Savi but will also hold her hand and question the Bhosale Institute authorities. She will produce Savi’s transfer certificate and will want an answer to all the problems for Savi at the institute. Isha will also tell them that Savi is like her daughter, which will hurt Ishaan all the more.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pandya Store Spoiler: Amresh puts Dhaval to a test 840501
Pandya Store Spoiler: Amresh puts Dhaval to a test
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba misses Angad at her art event 840476
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba misses Angad at her art event
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie identifies the next big problem 840447
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie identifies the next big problem
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu turns an alcoholic to forget his pain 840444
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu turns an alcoholic to forget his pain
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj turns into a restless loner 840435
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj turns into a restless loner
Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai talks about the sea changes in her character 840356
Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai talks about the sea changes in her character
Latest Stories
Witness the splendid charm of Vijay Deverakonda and the cuteness of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the BTS video of the title song of 'Kushi'! 840529
Witness the splendid charm of Vijay Deverakonda and the cuteness of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the BTS video of the title song of ‘Kushi’!
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja gets into a big problem 840505
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja gets into a big problem
The Made In Heaven fever grips the nation as brands jumps on #MatchMadeInHeaven bandwagon 840519
The Made In Heaven fever grips the nation as brands jumps on #MatchMadeInHeaven bandwagon
The much-awaited trailer of R. Balki's "Ghoomer" starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher is out now! 840494
The much-awaited trailer of R. Balki’s “Ghoomer” starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher is out now!
Will Senapati successfully brainwash Dhruv against Tara and her family in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara? 840486
Will Senapati successfully brainwash Dhruv against Tara and her family in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara?
Exclusive: Riddhi Kumar to feature in Neeraj Pandey and Parmeet Sethi's web series for Amazon miniTV 840492
Exclusive: Riddhi Kumar to feature in Neeraj Pandey and Parmeet Sethi’s web series for Amazon miniTV
Read Latest News