Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Isha coming to wish Ishaan on his birthday. Ishaan will humiliate her and will destroy te cake got by her.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) getting to know of the involvement of her brother Vinayak (Abhishek Kumarr) in the attack that was planned against Isha. She slapped her brother. She was also seen seeking forgiveness from the Bhosale family for accusing them of attacking Isha.

Now, the story plot is poised on the birthday celebration that the Bhosales have planned for Ishaan (Shakti Arora). As usual, Isha (Mansi Salvi) misses her son on his birthday. Now that Isha has been discharged from the hospital, she is sulking at home thinking about her son.

Meanwhile, at the Bhosale house, Surekha (Vaishali Thakkar) is planning the birthday party for Ishaan. The coming episode will see big drama with Isha mustering courage and coming to the Bhosale house to wish Ishaan on his birthday. She will bring a birthday cake for her son. With tears in her eyes, she will tell Ishaan that she wants to wish him. Ishaan will get angry and will push the cake away, thereby destroying it. He will tell Isha that his mother was dead for him the day she left him. Isha will be uncontrollable in her tears, while Ishaan will ask her to go out of his house.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.