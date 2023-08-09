Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan finds Savi; nurses her

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) being in danger after getting harassed by the students at the institute. As we know, Savi got into a problem when one of the boys wanted to come closer to her, but she slapped him and put him in the right place. Savi was later dragged and locked inside a room.

The coming episode will see Ishaan (Shakti Arora) being asked to search for Savi inside the college by his father. Harinee will call Shantanu and will tell him that Savi is missing and will request him to look for her inside the institute. Shantanu will call Ishaan and give him the responsibility.

Ishaan will be shocked to find Savi inside one of the rooms. She will be injured and tired and will be in a bad state. Savi will run and hug Ishaan and for a second, Ishaan will get shocked. Later, Ishaan will be seen nursing Savi’s wound and will also try to ask her how she got locked. Savi will tell him that the best students in the class did the crime. But Ishaan will be confused as his college is strict in terms of ragging and harassment.

Will Savi identify the culprits before Ishaan?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.