ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan finds Savi; nurses her

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Savi being found by Ishaan in a weak and injured state. Ishaan will care for her and will nurse her injuries.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Aug,2023 11:19:00
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan finds Savi; nurses her 841554

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) being in danger after getting harassed by the students at the institute. As we know, Savi got into a problem when one of the boys wanted to come closer to her, but she slapped him and put him in the right place. Savi was later dragged and locked inside a room.

The coming episode will see Ishaan (Shakti Arora) being asked to search for Savi inside the college by his father. Harinee will call Shantanu and will tell him that Savi is missing and will request him to look for her inside the institute. Shantanu will call Ishaan and give him the responsibility.

Ishaan will be shocked to find Savi inside one of the rooms. She will be injured and tired and will be in a bad state. Savi will run and hug Ishaan and for a second, Ishaan will get shocked. Later, Ishaan will be seen nursing Savi’s wound and will also try to ask her how she got locked. Savi will tell him that the best students in the class did the crime. But Ishaan will be confused as his college is strict in terms of ragging and harassment.

Will Savi identify the culprits before Ishaan?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara begs Abhimanyu to save Abhinav 841558
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara begs Abhimanyu to save Abhinav
Sudhanshu Pandey is a senior, his advice is always useful: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame 841399
Sudhanshu Pandey is a senior, his advice is always useful: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie accepts death 841348
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie accepts death
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets trapped in a room 841318
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets trapped in a room
Titlie Spoiler: Garv slaps Titlie in public 841309
Titlie Spoiler: Garv slaps Titlie in public
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi intends to brainwash Anu 841284
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi intends to brainwash Anu
Latest Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: OMG! Lakshmi slaps Vikrant 841553
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: OMG! Lakshmi slaps Vikrant
Meet spoiler: Sumeet decides to discover Shlok's secret 841550
Meet spoiler: Sumeet decides to discover Shlok’s secret
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan’s imaginary reunion with Preeta   841549
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan’s imaginary reunion with Preeta  
The Jengaburu Curse Is Deep Dark Exploratory & Explosive 841543
The Jengaburu Curse Is Deep Dark Exploratory & Explosive
Kiara Advani Feels Proud Holding National Flag; Meets BSF Javans 841518
Kiara Advani Feels Proud Holding National Flag; Meets BSF Javans
Ananya Panday blooms in floral co-ords, adding rainy season spice to fashion dice 841516
Ananya Panday blooms in floral co-ords, adding rainy season spice to fashion dice
Read Latest News