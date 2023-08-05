Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan gets agitated with Isha's presence

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging twists with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) struggling to get permission in the Bhosale Institute. Her only defect is that she is a candidate sent by Isha Bhosale (Mansi Salve) who is Ishaan’s (Shakti Arora) mother who had left him when he was a child.

As we know, Isha entered the scene when Savi broke down as Ishaan refused to give her more time to pay her fees. Isha told all that Savi was like her daughter and that she could do anything to get Savi justice.

All of this pained Ishaan. The coming episode will see Isha surging through with confidence and tackling Yashwant and Ishaan with her just talk. She will ask Savi to pay up her fees and will also give her the transfer certificate. Savi will thank her a lot and will get her admission finally.

Isha’s success in getting Savi her admission will irk Ishaan a lot. He will run into his cabin, start to throw things around and will lose his self-control.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

