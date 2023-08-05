ADVERTISEMENT
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan gets agitated with Isha's presence

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Ishaan getting frustrated and angry at Isha's act. Read here to know more.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Aug,2023 14:44:29
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan gets agitated with Isha's presence 840748

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging twists with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) struggling to get permission in the Bhosale Institute. Her only defect is that she is a candidate sent by Isha Bhosale (Mansi Salve) who is Ishaan’s (Shakti Arora) mother who had left him when he was a child.

As we know, Isha entered the scene when Savi broke down as Ishaan refused to give her more time to pay her fees. Isha told all that Savi was like her daughter and that she could do anything to get Savi justice.

All of this pained Ishaan. The coming episode will see Isha surging through with confidence and tackling Yashwant and Ishaan with her just talk. She will ask Savi to pay up her fees and will also give her the transfer certificate. Savi will thank her a lot and will get her admission finally.

Isha’s success in getting Savi her admission will irk Ishaan a lot. He will run into his cabin, start to throw things around and will lose his self-control.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

