Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan gets to know the truth

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) fighting for justice to be derived at the Bhosale Institute. As we know, she was locked up in the room after she was harassed by Durba and her friends. Ayush wanted to get physical with Savi and even got near to kiss her. However, Savi gave him a slap that forced Ayush to lock Savi in the room.

Now, Savi who has not been able to prove her point, has been fighting for justice. The coming episode will see Savi engaging the entire college to tell them the truth that nobody is ready to believe. Even the journalists will cover the incident and this will be a troublesome moment for the Bhosale Institute.

Yashwant Bhosale and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) will be forced to come out in the open and talk to the media present. Questions about Ayush being the trustee’s son will come out in the open. Both Yashwant and Ishaan will tell the media that if Ayush is found guilty, he will be rusticated from the college.

On the other hand, Asmita will be seen confiding the truth in Ishaan that Savi is right, and that she was wronged at college the other day. Ishaan will be shocked to hear this.

What will Ishaan’s decision now be?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.