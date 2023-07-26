Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan rejects Savi's admission in Bhosale Institute

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) eloping from home as she did not want to get into a wrong marriage with Samrudh. Bhavani is angry at the fact that Savi took such a big decision without telling her. As we know, Savi finds herself late to arrive at the college and is not able to meet Shantanu. Hence she calls Isha for further instruction. Shantanu makes arrangements for Savi to stay within the campus in one of the rooms. Unfortunately, she is asked to stay at Ishaan’s room at night.

The coming episode will see Ishaan and Savi coming face to face. Ishaan will not like the fact that Savi took shelter in the institute and will judge her wrongly. He will refuse to give her admission in the institute and will tell Savi that only learned candidates bag the coveted seat in the institute.

Will Savi challenge Ishaan for a seat?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

