Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Ishaan's one touch bringing Isha back to life after she would be declared dead.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Isha (Mansi Salve) struggling for her life after she was shot by goons at the Bhosale Institute. As we know, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) lodged a complaint against Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and the management of Bhosale Institute for the crime on Isha. However, even before Ishaan can explain himself to the police, they will get the bad news of Isha’s health deteriorating.

The coming episode will see Savi rushing to the bedside of Isha and calling out for her. She will take the name of Ishaan which will show some body movements in Isha. This will prompt Savi to call Ishaan to the hospital. Savi will urge Ishaan to call Isha as his mom and talk to her. But Ishaan will not be able to react. In the next second, Isha will breathe her last. The doctor will proclaim her to be dead. Ishaan and Savi will have a breakdown. Ishaan will sit on the bed, all stunned and will touch Isha’s hand with his hand. This will revive Isha and she will be back to normal.

Will Ishaan be able to accept his mother now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.